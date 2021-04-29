Ambassador, 6 officers of Pak embassy in Riyadh called back over complaints

Pakistan has called back its ambassador to Saudi Arabia and asked six other officers to return after complaints against them by the Pakistani community in the kingdom, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The six officers who were issued recall orders worked in the diplomatic, community welfare, and consular wings of the embassy, it said.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeed Chaudhry said at the weekly briefing that the Government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, who are the greatest asset and whose role in national development is indispensable.

He said that as for this particular case regarding the Embassy in Riyadh, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to conduct an inquiry and directions are being fully implemented and a high-powered inquiry committee will look into the matter.

“Our Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has already returned and orders have been issued for the recall of six more officers of the diplomatic, community welfare and consular wings of the Embassy,” he said.

He said there is zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in the public service delivery as the Foreign Minister, himself, oversees the working of all our diplomatic missions, particularly with regards to the services being provided to the Pakistani community.

He said Pakistan’s Missions, all across the world, have standing instructions to extend maximum facilitation to the Pakistani community in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the new ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, retired Lt General Bilal Akbar presented his credentials to the chief protocol officer at the Saudi Arabia's ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday, following which he assumed the charge. Prime Minister Khan will travel to Saudi Arabia next month on an official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Pakistan Foreign Office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)