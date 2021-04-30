U.S. top diplomat Blinken will visit Ukraine next week -CBS News

U.S. top diplomat Blinken will visit Ukraine next week -CBS NewsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 05:01 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next week, CBS News reported on Thursday, with tensions high between Ukraine and Russia.
CBS News said Blinken confirmed the trip in an interview to be broadcast on its "60 Minutes" program on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
