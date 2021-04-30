Left Menu

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that the death toll from Friday's blast could rise. Around 60 people were wounded, according to the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:00 IST
Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Friday, officials said. The car detonated in Logar's capital of Pul-e Alam near the home of the former head of the provincial council and not far from a hospital, Didar Lawang, the spokesman for Logar's governor, said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Violence in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would withdraw troops by September 11 to end two decades of foreign military presence.

That decision angered the Taliban who had signed a deal with previous U.S. President Donald Trump that specified troops would be gone from the country by May 1 subject to certain security guarantees. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that the death toll from Friday's blast could rise.

Around 60 people were wounded, according to the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai. A ministry of health spokesman said around 40 people had been taken to hospital, some in a critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

TOPS sanctions weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's training programme in USA

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS has sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanus visit to the USA in order to speed the preparation up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The Indian weightlifter will work with strength and conditioning coach A...

HC asks Delhi govt to explain why COVID-19 testing has drastically gone down

The Delhi High Court Friday cited data to ask the AAP government to explain why COVID-19 testing has gone down drastically in the national capital.A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli noted that while earlier the testing was aro...

HC rejects bail of 2 youths in abduction, unlawful conversion case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two youths in a case of alleged abduction and unlawful religious conversion of a woman for marriage.An FIR was lodged November 17 by Praveen Kumar in Jalesar area of Uttar Prade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021