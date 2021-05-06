Left Menu

Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge

The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly a year was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in her presumed death, authorities said Wednesday.Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:26 IST
Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge

The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly a year was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in her presumed death, authorities said Wednesday.

Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said. Morphew was arrested earlier in the day near his home without incident and was being held in jail, he said. Suzanne Morphew's body has not been found, and the arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe he is responsible for his wife's death has been sealed, District Attorney Linda Stanley said. When investigators began asking questions after his arrest, Morphew asked for a lawyer and the questioning stopped, she said. One of two state public defenders who have notified the court that they are representing Morphew, Daniel Zettler, said he could not comment on the case under office policy.

“Today is not the day for celebration nor does it mark the end of this investigation. Rather it's the next step in this very difficult yet very important journey as we seek justice for Suzanne and her family,” Spezze said.

Suzanne Morphew, the mother of two daughters, disappeared on May 10, 2020, Mothers' Day, in the Salida area. A few days later, investigators found an item possibly belonging to the 49-year-old woman, but several searches that included waterways did not turn up a body.

A week after she went missing, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return.

“No questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said. Andy Moorman, Suzanne Morphew's brother, announced in mid-September he was recruiting volunteers to conduct an independent search.

''I need to find her, need to bring her home, give her a proper burial and closure for my family,” he told KMGH-TV before the Sept. 24 search began. “And that's my point. I'm not about finding somebody guilty or trying to inflict punishment on anyone. That's not my job. That's the law enforcement's job.” Suzanne Morphew deeply loved her two daughters and had a passion for life, Spezze said.

“I believe people like Suzanne are a rare find and those who knew her were indeed very lucky,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Sensex rises over 150 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.The 30-share BSE index was trading 174.54 points or 0.36 p...

Thai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the countrys powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.Arnon tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021