Maha: Aaditya Thackeray reviews Kham river rejuvenation project

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray reviewed the Kham river rejuvenation project in Aurangabad and said the detailed project report should include the history and changing structure of the river, an official said on Saturday.

The minister for environment and tourism reviewed the project undertaken by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) through video-conferencing with civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday.

The AMC commissioner explained about cleaning, greening and beautification of the riverside, which is being carried out with public participation, while the chief of the civic solid waste management cell spoke about the cleaning of nullahs joining the river, the official said.

Thackeray outlined the points that should be included in the DPR based on his experience of working on the restoration of Mithi and Panchganga rivers, he said.

The minister said the DPR should cover the history of the river, its relationship with different sections of the community and its changing structure, the official said.

He also proposed a common platform for people working on river restoration projects across the state, he added.

The Kham river, which originates in the Jatwada hills near the city, flows through parts of the Aurangabad city.

