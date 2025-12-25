Alliance Talks Stir for Maharashtra's Municipal Elections
The Maharashtra Congress, led by Harshwardhan Sapkal, is exploring an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for upcoming municipal elections. Local leaders are authorized to make decisions on this potential partnership, while also engaging with Shiv Sena for broader electoral strategies.
The Maharashtra Congress, spearheaded by Harshwardhan Sapkal, is actively pursuing discussions to forge an electoral alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the impending municipal corporation elections.
The Congress has empowered its local leaders to take decisive action regarding alliance formation, Sapkal announced post a strategic meeting at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar. The gathering focused on candidate selection for 28 municipal corporations, excluding Mumbai, with an emphasis on social representation and strategic election management.
Prominent political figures, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Satej Patil, Prithviraj Chavan, and Sushilkumar Shinde, participated in the session. Discussions have also extended to potential partnerships with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDI bloc, as part of the Congress's electoral strategy, anticipating the polls on January 15.
