US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. gasoline shortage eases; U.S. screens 1.85 million people on Sunday at airports and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:26 IST
US Presiden Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas

Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast slowly eased on Sunday, with 1,000 more stations receiving supplies as the country's largest fuel pipeline network recovered from a crippling cyberattack. The six-day closure of Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from reaching fuel tanks throughout the eastern United States.

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California - NBC Bay Area

Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood, according to the police statement cited by the news outlet. Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

Households including most U.S. children to get monthly stimulus payment

A poverty-fighting measure included in the COVID-19 relief bill passed this year will deliver monthly payments to households including 88% of children in the United States, starting in July, Biden administration officials said on Monday.

The Democratic-backed American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, expanded a tax credit available to most parents.

Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

High unemployment. Rising prices. Gas lines. They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps.

Friend of embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz to plead guilty to sex trafficking

A former Florida official central to the federal probe into whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex will plead guilty on Monday and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congressman. Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, will plead guilty to charges including sex-trafficking of a minor at a court hearing at 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) in federal court in Orlando, Florida, according to an agreement submitted in court on Friday.

U.S. Vice President Harris to headline Democratic Asian American summit

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, will headline a virtual summit hosted this week by the leading Asian American Democratic political action committee, organizers told Reuters. Harris' attendance at the AAPI Victory Fund's first-ever "Unity Summit," which will be announced on Monday, bolsters the group's effort to harness an unprecedented surge of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in the 2020 presidential election.

United to add more than 400 daily flights in July as travel demand soars

United Airlines said on Monday it would add more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increase services to re-opened European destinations as easing pandemic restrictions spur summer travel demand. Summer travel bookings rose 214% from 2020 levels, the airline said, adding that it planned to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule compared to July 2019.

Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The derailment, involving 47 rail cars, took place in the afternoon in Sibley, Union Pacific said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. "We did have one individual who was detained and released. However, we now have a second individual that is being questioned," a representative of the Los Angles Fire Department said https://bit.ly/3yimkdG late on Sunday.

U.S. screens 1.85 million people on Sunday at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The U.S. air industry has been setting a number of new post-March 2020 highs in recent days, but Sunday's tally is 100,000 travelers higher than Thursday's 1.74 million, which had been the best in 14 months. Still, Sunday's demand was about 70% of pre-pandemic air travel on an equivalent day in May 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

