Hong Kong Activists Sentenced for Pro-Democracy Advocacy

Two prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, received sentences exceeding seven years for inciting subversion. The charges stemmed from their use of the phrase 'end one-party dictatorship' in their political activities, a move the judges considered a threat under the National Security Law.

Previously, Lee and Chow were instrumental in organizing vigils commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. These gatherings had been legal and seen as a testament to Hong Kong's relative freedoms until 2020 when such activities were restricted following new security legislation.

The Hong Kong Alliance, once a symbol of the city's democratic movements, now faces hefty penalties alongside its former chairpersons. Human rights groups criticize the harsh sentences, arguing they undermine the cherished rights of expression and assembly in Hong Kong.