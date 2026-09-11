Hong Kong Activists Sentenced for Pro-Democracy Advocacy
Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, were sentenced to over seven years in prison for inciting subversion. Their actions involved using the phrase 'end one-party dictatorship', symbolizing Hong Kong's past freedoms. Critics claim the sentencing violates democratic rights under the National Security Law.
Two prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, received sentences exceeding seven years for inciting subversion. The charges stemmed from their use of the phrase 'end one-party dictatorship' in their political activities, a move the judges considered a threat under the National Security Law.
Previously, Lee and Chow were instrumental in organizing vigils commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. These gatherings had been legal and seen as a testament to Hong Kong's relative freedoms until 2020 when such activities were restricted following new security legislation.
The Hong Kong Alliance, once a symbol of the city's democratic movements, now faces hefty penalties alongside its former chairpersons. Human rights groups criticize the harsh sentences, arguing they undermine the cherished rights of expression and assembly in Hong Kong.