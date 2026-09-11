Elena Rybakina Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Semi-Final
Elena Rybakina defeated Coco Gauff in a gripping U.S. Open semi-final, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Kazakh player will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. Despite a strong start and support from the crowd, Gauff couldn't maintain her lead against Rybakina's powerful plays.
In a riveting display of resilience and skill, Elena Rybakina triumphed over Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open semi-final with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Rybakina will now face the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the finals, aiming for her third Grand Slam title.
Despite an energetic start and vociferous support from a crowd that included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gauff eventually succumbed to Rybakina's superior power and control.