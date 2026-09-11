Barclays Predicts Further ECB Rate Hike Amidst Inflation Concerns

Barclays anticipates the European Central Bank to impose an additional 25 basis point rate hike in December. This expectation is fueled by increasing inflation projections and rising energy prices, solidifying the argument for further policy tightening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 08:40 IST
Barclays Predicts Further ECB Rate Hike Amidst Inflation Concerns
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In a recent projection, Barclays has signaled that the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to implement an additional 25 basis point rate hike in December. Such a move is seen as necessary given the current economic climate, according to the bank's analysts.

The rising inflation rates and increasing energy prices across the continent are primary drivers behind Barclays' forecast. These factors are reinforcing the need for more stringent policy measures to stabilize the economic landscape.

The anticipated policy tightening by the ECB underscores ongoing concerns about inflationary pressures and their broader economic impact, as experts and stakeholders closely monitor the situation.

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