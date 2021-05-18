Left Menu

Over 500 prominent citizens appeal to PM to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach vulnerable

Over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:43 IST
Over 500 prominent citizens appeal to PM to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach vulnerable

Over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages. The letter signed by organisations from 22 states and union territories has urged Modi to ''remove barriers'' to vaccine production through modes like a waiver of intellectual property rights to achieve universal coverage. ''We call on you to take action to ensure a peoples' vaccine. For this to happen, a detailed, time-bound and transparent COVID-19 vaccine policy and action plan should be arrived at in consultation with the states and India's experts and citizens at large and ensure transparency in contractual agreements reached by the government with the pharma sector,'' the letter said.

They urged the government to ensure that the vaccine is purchased at true cost prices and provided free of charge to all, its fair allocation which prioritises at-risk groups, is sensitive to the existence of the digital divide and is able to reach the vulnerable where they are. They also asked for large-scale vaccine procurement by the central government at regulated prices which do not cripple the finances of India's states or pit them against each other in the quest of scarce lifesaving vaccines.

''Immediately enhance financial outlays to public health and do what it takes to make the above happen through all possible steps including compulsory licensing of vaccines and ramping up public sector vaccine manufacturing capacity, to strengthen the public health system to be better prepared for the potential next wave of the pandemic,'' they said.

The organisations that signed the letter included Oxfam and Forum for Medical Ethics Society while economists Jean Dreze and Jayati Ghosh were among the citizens who made the appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong alleges BJP citing 'fake toolkit' to defame it, files police complaint seeking FIR against Nadda, Irani

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of propagating a fake toolkit to defame it and lodged a police complaint against the partys chief JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and leaders B L Santosh and Sambit Patra seeking to book them f...

Mexico eyes easing U.S. border curbs from June 22, depending on COVID

Mexico and the United States are discussing relaxing curbs on non-essential land border crossings from June 22, depending on the spread of COVID-19 and how many people in both countries have been vaccinated, Mexicos foreign ministry said on...

Cyclone: 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

At least 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.All the thr...

Subramanian Swamy's plea 'misconceived, premature': Sonia, Rahul tell Delhi HC

New Delhi India, May 18 ANI India Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court on Tuesday that BJP MP Subramanian Swamys plea challenging trial court order regarding summoning of various documents, is misconce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021