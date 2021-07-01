Left Menu

Taiwan, responding to China's Xi, says determined to defend democracy

01-07-2021
Taiwan said on Thursday its determination to defend its sovereignty and democracy remained unchanged, after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete "reunification" with the island.

