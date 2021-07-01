Taiwan, responding to China's Xi, says determined to defend democracy
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:30 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan said on Thursday its determination to defend its sovereignty and democracy remained unchanged, after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete "reunification" with the island.
