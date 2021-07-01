Russia tracking Italian navy frigate in Black Sea -Ifax cites defence ministry

Russia is tracking an Italian navy frigate in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.

Russian warships earlier carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

