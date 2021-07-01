Russia tracking Italian navy frigate in Black Sea -Ifax cites defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is tracking an Italian navy frigate in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.
Russian warships earlier carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senators want Commerce Dept to list tech to keep away from China
Odd News Roundup: Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva.
EU approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delayed, sources say
Risk of Al-Qaeda revival rising as US, NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan: UN report
U.S.-Russia summit: The American presidents Putin has confronted