Russia tracking Italian navy frigate in Black Sea -Ifax cites defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:31 IST
Russia is tracking an Italian navy frigate in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.

Russian warships earlier carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

