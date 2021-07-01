Two misbehave with women tourists in Kerala

Two men allegedly misbehaved with two European women tourists, who were on their way to their hotel at nearby Varkala, police said on Thursday.

The women, who have been staying at the hotel since the past one year, informed the police about the incident, which occurred on Monday, but have not given any formal complaint, they said.

However, police have decided to register acase and begin investigations.

''We will be viewing the CCTV visuals of the area to get an idea of theaccused,'' a senior official said.

The hotel is near thePapanasham beach at Varkala in this district.

