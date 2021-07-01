SC finds advocate's clerk guilty of sexual harassment, bars his entry to its premises for 3 months

The Supreme Court has barred the entry of a man, working as a clerk of an advocate, to its premises for three months after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.

The decision to bar the entry of the man, Ashok Saini, was taken after the apex court's Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) found him guilty.

He has been barred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court from July 1 to September 30.

''It is for the information of all concerned that pursuant to a complaint against Ashok Saini, the clerk of an advocate, of sexual harassment within the precincts of the Supreme Court of India, before its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) and consequential inquiry...Ashok Saini has been found guilty and debarred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court of India for a period of three months from July 1 till September 30, 2021,'' a notice issued by the committee said.

