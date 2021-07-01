Left Menu

SC finds advocate's clerk guilty of sexual harassment, bars his entry to its premises for 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:19 IST
SC finds advocate's clerk guilty of sexual harassment, bars his entry to its premises for 3 months
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has barred the entry of a man, working as a clerk of an advocate, to its premises for three months after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.

The decision to bar the entry of the man, Ashok Saini, was taken after the apex court's Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) found him guilty.

He has been barred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court from July 1 to September 30.

''It is for the information of all concerned that pursuant to a complaint against Ashok Saini, the clerk of an advocate, of sexual harassment within the precincts of the Supreme Court of India, before its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) and consequential inquiry...Ashok Saini has been found guilty and debarred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court of India for a period of three months from July 1 till September 30, 2021,'' a notice issued by the committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021