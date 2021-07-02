Dutch court approves Australian request to surrender alleged Asian drug kingpin
Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:49 IST
A Dutch court on Friday approved an Australian request to hand over the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was arrested in January at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport at the request of Australian police while in transit from Taiwan to Canada.
