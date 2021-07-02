Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 ED officials held by CBI for bribery

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:44 IST
Gujarat: 2 ED officials held by CBI for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

Two Enforcement Directorate officials of the agency's Ahmedabad zonal office in Gujarat were arrested by the Anti Corruption Wing of the CBI for alleged bribery, an official said on Friday.

A CBI official said Deputy Director P K Singh and Assistant Director Bhuvnesh Kumar of ED's Ahmedabad zonal office were held while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader.

''They had demanded Rs 75 lakh and then brought the amount down to Rs 5 lakh. They were nabbed while accepting cash,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021