U.S. military retains authority to protect Afghan forces -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 00:53 IST
The U.S. military retains the authority to protect Afghan forces in the country, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan still had that authority, even as the U.S. closes in on a military withdrawal from Afghanistan. He declined to say how long the U.S. military would have the authority.
