Naxals attack mining area in Chhattisgarh, torch four vehicles

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 03-07-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 13:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Some armed Naxals attacked an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday and torched at least four vehicles engaged in road construction work there, a police official said.

Two employees working at the site reportedly went missing after the incident, he said.

The incident took place in the Aaamdai iron ore mine area under the Chhote Dongar police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg told PTI.

"As per the preliminary information, the Naxals set ablaze at least four vehicles engaged in the road construction work, and two operators were reported to be missing," he said.

Production is set to start at the mine that has been allotted to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) and pre-mining groundwork is underway at the site, officials said. On being alerted about the incident, security forces rushed to the spot, and a gun battle broke out between them and the rebels, the SP said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

