Kejriwal demands 'Bharat Ratna' for 'Indian doctors' who fought againt Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna for 'Indian doctors' and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna for 'Indian doctors' and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Bharat Ratna will be a 'real tribute' to doctors who lost their lives while on frontline duty.

"This year "Indian Doctor" should get Bharat Ratna. "Indian Doctor" means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. This will be a true tribute to the martyred doctors. This will be the honour of those who serve without worrying about their life and family. The whole country will be happy with this," he said. Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association on June 30 said that 798 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country of which a maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

