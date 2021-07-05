TMC delegation meets President Kovind, demands removal of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind here in the national capital on Monday to seek the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India. Addressing a press conference, TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra said: "We have just met with the President and submitted a memorandum to him regarding the matter of great impropriety concerning the office of SG, Tushar Mehta. We ask for the immediate resignation of the SG on the grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety."

On July 1, a certain BJP leader, MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly met with Home Minister Ami Shah at his residence and immediately after that proceeded to the home of the Solicitor-General at 10 Akbar Road, she added. Meanwhile, another TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "He (SG) is apologising for not being able to meet him (Suvendu Adhikari). Who gave him (Adhikari) permission to enter his residence?".

While demanding Mehta's removal from the coveted post, he further said that Mehta has violated Bar Council's rules, professional ethics and should be removed. This comes as TMC leaders have been questioning the alleged meeting of Mehta with Adhikari on July 1.

Earlier, the TMC had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the removal of Mehta as the Solicitor General over his purported meeting with Adhikari. In its letter, TMC had alleged that Adhikari, who is accused in the Narada case and Sarada Chit Fund scam, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

However, Mehta has denied the meeting with the BJP leader and clarified that Adhikari came to his residence "unannounced". (ANI)

