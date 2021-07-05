Delhi Bar Council suspends license of lawyer who performed 'Nikah' at his chamber

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has suspended the license of a lawyer for allegedly using his chamber for performing Muslim marriage (Nikah) and religious conversions, the Secretary, BCD said on Monday.

The bar council has taken the action on the basis of a complaint that the lawyer was using his chamber for performing Nikahs, the BCD secretary, Piyush Gupta said. The council has urged the Registrar of Delhi High Court, District Judge concerned and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police of the concerned area to provide all necessary information and extend all support to the committee.

In the meantime, the council has requested the District Judge (in-charge), Karkardooma Court to cancel the allotment of his chamber and as an interim measure, to seal the same, to immediately stop illegal activities. "Considering the gravity of the issue and to uphold the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity, I deem it fit to exercise the special powers conferred under Rule 43 of the Bar Council of India Rules and Section 6 (1) (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961, while referring the issue to the Special Disciplinary Committee, as an inter measure, deems it necessary and appropriate to suspend his license to practice until the finding and conclusion by the Disciplinary Committee.

"He is further directed to file his response before the Special Disciplinary Committee within seven days of receipt of this Notice and to appear in person before the committee on 16.07.2021 at 4.00 PM in the office of Bar Council of Delhi at 1-F, Lawyers' Chambers, Delhi High Court, New Delhi, failing which the Special Disciplinary Committee shall proceed ex parte and take further appropriate action," a notice issued by Bar Council of Delhi said. The Committee will conduct an inquiry and will take decision as soon as possible, preferably within three months.

The BCD said that the alleged activities are not permissible nor are part of the professional activities of an advocate and his conduct in performing a Nikah and issuance of the certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/ Marriage Certificate is totally disgraceful and negates the dignity of legal profession. Looking into the averments in the complaint and the documents, prima facie the activities of performing the Nikah in the Chamber/ Court premises cannot be permitted by an advocate or any other person, as such it calls for urgent action by the Bar Council.

Looking into the gravity of the allegations and the documents annexed with the complaint relating to his chamber and issuance of Nikahnama/Marriage Certificate, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Ramesh Gupta, took note of the contents of the documents and ordered for constitution of a Special Disciplinary Committee comprising of three members namely Himal Akhtar {Vice Chairman, BCD), KC Mittal (Former Chairman & Member, BCD) and Ajayinder Sangwan (Former Hony. Secretary & Member, BCD), to immediately investigate the entire matter to save the dignity and credibility of the institution since the alleged Nikah has taken place within the precincts of Karkardooma Court and that too in a lawyers' chamber. The Secretary shall coordinate and provide all assistance to the Special Disciplinary Committee, the BCD said. (ANI)

