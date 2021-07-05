Left Menu

French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian champagne law

The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the label on the back of the bottle - though not on the front. Makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:46 IST
French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian champagne law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's champagne industry group blasted on Monday a new Russian law forcing foreign champagne producers to add a "sparkling wine" refers to the back of their bottles.

The "Comite Champagne" (Champagne Committee) added in a statement that it was also calling on French and European Union diplomats to get the law changed. The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the label on the back of the bottle - though not on the front.

Makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone. Co-presidents of the French Champagne group, Maxime Toubart, and Jean-Marie Barillere, called on its members to halt all shipments to Russia for the time being.

They said that the Champagne name, which refers to the region in France where French Champagne comes from, had legal protection in 120 countries. "The Champagne Committee deplores the fact that this legislation does not ensure that Russian consumers have clear and transparent information about the origins and characteristics of wine," it said, adding the law undermined two decades of talks between Russia and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021