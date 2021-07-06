Left Menu

Russia backs ASEAN position on Myanmar crisis - foreign minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:20 IST
Russia backs ASEAN position on Myanmar crisis - foreign minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Russia strongly supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point position on resolving the crisis in Myanmar and conveyed a similar message to the country's military leadership, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"In our contacts with Myanmar leaders, military leaders, we promote the position of ASEAN which should be in our view, considered as a basis for resolving this crisis and bring the situation back to normalcy," Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Jakarta.

Lavrov will hold virtual talks with his ASEAN counterparts, according to Indonesia's foreign minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021