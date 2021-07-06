Maha: Teenaged boy drowns in Thane lake

A 13-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when the boy went to the Varhaladevi lake in Bhiwandi town here along with his uncle for washing clothes, he said.

While his uncle was busy washing clothes, the boy ventured into the lake for a swim and drowned, the official said. Some other people present at the spot tried to save him, but in vain.

After being alerted, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot. The body was fished out in the evening and sent for postmortem, the official said. The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

