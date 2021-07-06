Bahraich: India, Nepal to exchange information on human traffickers, drug smugglers

Officials of India and Nepal posted at the border of both countries here have decided to exchange information about human traffickers, narcotics and weapon smugglers. A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of the Indo-Nepal District Coordination Committee at Nanpara in Bahraich on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said it was decided that information related to human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics, herbs and illegal weapons will be exchanged between officials of both countries. He said owing to an open border, there is a possibility of criminals in both countries crossing it after committing crime. ''Recently in nearby jungles unidentified bodies were found but their identity could not be ascertained. There is also a possibility that criminals commit murder in one country and throw the body in the other,'' Ashok Kumar said.

