Left Menu

Bahraich: India, Nepal to exchange information on human traffickers, drug smugglers

Officials of India and Nepal posted at the border of both countries here have decided to exchange information about human traffickers, narcotics and weapon smugglers. Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said it was decided that information related to human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics, herbs and illegal weapons will be exchanged between officials of both countries.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:58 IST
Bahraich: India, Nepal to exchange information on human traffickers, drug smugglers
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of India and Nepal posted at the border of both countries here have decided to exchange information about human traffickers, narcotics and weapon smugglers. A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of the Indo-Nepal District Coordination Committee at Nanpara in Bahraich on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said it was decided that information related to human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics, herbs and illegal weapons will be exchanged between officials of both countries. He said owing to an open border, there is a possibility of criminals in both countries crossing it after committing crime. ''Recently in nearby jungles unidentified bodies were found but their identity could not be ascertained. There is also a possibility that criminals commit murder in one country and throw the body in the other,'' Ashok Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021