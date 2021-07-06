Qatar foreign minister arrives in Beirut - Al Jazeera
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:52 IST
Qatar's foreign minister arrived in Beirut, Qatari-based Al Jazeera news channel said on Tuesday.
Lebanon is facing a crippling economic and financial crisis, and its government has been reaching out to donors for assistance.
