Modi Government creates a new Ministry of Co-operation
In a historic move, the Narendra Modi government has created a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' to realise the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'.
In a historic move, the Narendra Modi government has created a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' to realise the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'. The move aims to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country and deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching the grassroots.
This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement. The cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant to the country where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.
The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.
The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister, the sources said. The decision is also being seen as a step to empower farmers. (ANI)
