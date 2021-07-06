Left Menu

Modi Government creates a new Ministry of Co-operation

In a historic move, the Narendra Modi government has created a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' to realise the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'.

Updated: 06-07-2021 22:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a historic move, the Narendra Modi government has created a separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' to realise the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'. The move aims to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country and deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching the grassroots.

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement. The cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant to the country where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.

The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.

The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister, the sources said. The decision is also being seen as a step to empower farmers. (ANI)

