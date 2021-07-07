Rocket attack on Iraqi base housing U.S. forces - Iraqi military sources

There was a rocket attack on Wednesday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, Iraqi military sources said. The attack came after at least three rockets landed on Ain al-Asad on Monday without causing casualties.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack.

