Rocket attack on Iraqi base housing U.S. forces - Iraqi military sources
There was a rocket attack on Wednesday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, Iraqi military sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack.
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:58 IST
The attack came after at least three rockets landed on Ain al-Asad on Monday without causing casualties.
The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack.
