26-year-old woman gang-raped in Kolkata flat, robbed of Rs 15 lakh cash

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST
A 26-year-old woman was gang- raped in her apartment in Kolkata's Garden Reach area, following which the flat was robbed of Rs 15 lakh in cash, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the woman was alone in her home, they said.

Medical tests have confirmed the rape, a senior police officer said.

''It is not yet clear why the woman allowed two-three unknown men to enter her flat. We are trying to find out whether she knew them. They robbed Rs 15 lakh in cash after raping her,'' he said.

The woman lodged a complaint in the Garden Reach police station on Wednesday and the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police took over the probe.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was tied up before being raped. Our forensic team has collected samples from the flat and checking the CCTV footage of the area,'' the officer said.

