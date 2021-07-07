Left Menu

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Abdul Rashid surrenders before Mumbai court as per HC order

Rashid is convicted under sections 302, 120b of the IPC and section 27 of the Indian Arms Act. The accused is sentenced to life imprisonment, the high court had said, in its order.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:05 IST
Gulshan Kumar murder case: Abdul Rashid surrenders before Mumbai court as per HC order
  • Country:
  • India

Abdul Rashid Merchant, whose acquittal in the 1997 murder case of music baron Gulshan Kumar, was last week quashed by the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday surrendered before a sessions court here.

On July 1, the high court had quashed his acquittal and sentenced him to life imprisonment, noting that he was one of the persons who shot at Kumar.

The high court had directed him to surrender either before police station or the trial court, and also said that if he fails to surrender, the court can issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

''Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant surrendered before the sessions court today as per the order of the Bombay High Court,'' his lawyer Ganesh Iyer said.

Nearly 24 years after the crime that shocked the Hindi film industry, the HC had upheld the acquittal of film producer and Tips Industries co-founder Ramesh Taurani in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, but confirmed the conviction of co-accused Abdul Rauf Merchant, brother of Abdul Rashid Merchant.

''The acquittal of another accused Abdul Rashid Merchant is quashed. Rashid is convicted under sections 302, 120(b) of the IPC and section 27 of the Indian Arms Act. The accused is sentenced to life imprisonment,'' the high court had said, in its order. On April 29, 2002, a sessions court acquitted 18 of the 19 accused. The trial court had only convicted Rauf under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 392 (robbery) and 397 (causing grievous hurt in robbery) and section 27 (possession of arms) of the Indian Arms Act.

Gulshan Kumar, known as 'Cassette King', was shot dead outside a temple in suburban Andheri on August 12, 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021