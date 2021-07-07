Left Menu

Elderly woman charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:30 IST
Elderly woman charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was charred to death, while her husband received burn injuries when a fire broke out at their residence in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Wednesday, a district official said.

The dwelling of one Gomo Bogo was reduced to ashes in the inferno, which broke out at Kunuyami village at 9 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Tobom Bogo, the mother of the house owner, lost her life while she was trying to pull out a box containing valuable ornaments.

Her husband Pogo Bogo received burn injuries while trying to save her, the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO), Gijum Tali, said.

The blaze was so intense that nothing could be saved, Tali said.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, accompanied by West Siang DC, Kamba Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others had rushed to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021