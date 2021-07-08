Left Menu

Raghav Chadha conducts surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west, central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:21 IST
Carrying a torch in his hand, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha conducted a surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west and central Delhi around 4 am on Thursday.

In a video clip shared on social media, Chadha could be seen inspecting various such reservoirs together with officials of the water utility while it was still dark outside.

''Inspected several water reservoirs of Central & West Delhi with @DelhiJalBoard officials at 4am this morning to check water supply. Given strict instructions to officials to maintain pre-determined water levels at each such reservoir so that water supply is regular and uninterrupted,'' Chadha posted on Twitter.

In the clip, he is heard instructing officials to supply water at full pressure.

Chadha also attended to some phone calls of consumers and asked if their issues related to water supply had been resolved.

