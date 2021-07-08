Left Menu

Haitian security forces apprehend more suspected killers of president

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haitian security forces on Thursday apprehended more of the men suspected to have assassinated President Jovenel Moise the previous day, according to live images shown by various Haitian media outlets.

The police and army had encircled the gunmen already on Wednesday and since been in a fierce gun battle, according to officials.

