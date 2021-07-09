Left Menu

Michael Avenatti gets 2-1/2 years prison for Nike extortion scheme

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:23 IST
Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump before a swirl of criminal charges ended his legal career, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Thursday for trying to extort Nike Inc.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said Avenatti, 50, "had become drunk on the power of his platform" in betraying his client, a youth basketball coach, in order to obtain riches for himself.

