Left Menu

Taliban says it made no promise to U.S. not to attack Afghan administrative centres

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:41 IST
Taliban says it made no promise to U.S. not to attack Afghan administrative centres
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Taliban is free to attack administrative centres in Afghanistan as it made no promise to the United States to leave them alone, a Taliban official said in Moscow on Friday.

But the official said the insurgents would not take provincial capitals by force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021