Taliban says it made no promise to U.S. not to attack Afghan administrative centres
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:41 IST
The Taliban is free to attack administrative centres in Afghanistan as it made no promise to the United States to leave them alone, a Taliban official said in Moscow on Friday.
But the official said the insurgents would not take provincial capitals by force.
