India foreign minister urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains
India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.
The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
