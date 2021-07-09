Left Menu

India foreign minister urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:57 IST
  Country:
  • India

India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting.

