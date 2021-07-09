Left Menu

Key player in German cum-ex tax fraud arrested in Switzerland - prosecutor

Hanno Berger, a German who is accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud, has been arrested in Switzerland where he had been living in exile, a spokesman for prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Friday. The scandal, known as cum-ex, is Germany's biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:33 IST
Key player in German cum-ex tax fraud arrested in Switzerland - prosecutor

Hanno Berger, a German who is accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud, has been arrested in Switzerland where he had been living in exile, a spokesman for prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Friday.

The scandal, known as cum-ex, is Germany's biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros. According to the prosecutors, the scheme was promoted by Berger, a German tax inspector-turned-tax adviser, and others. Berger is a defendant in a case that is being tried in Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt.

Berger has always denied any wrongdoing in conversations with Reuters and said what he did was within the law. Swiss authorities informed Frankfurt prosecutors of the arrest, the spokesman said, adding that it was a result of Germany's effort to extradite Berger.

The arrest was first reported by Handelsblatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021