J&K terror funding: Court orders framing of charges against four Hizb-ul-Mujahideen members

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against four alleged members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) after “prima facie” finding that they received funds from Pakistan for carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Judge Parveen Singh noted that in the case, also involving HM commander Syed Salahuddin, the terror outfit had created a frontal organization in the name of JKART (Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) and the purpose of the trust was to fund terrorist activities.

Advertisement

The court framed charges against Mohd Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone for “prima facie” entering into a larger conspiracy (section 120-B of IPC) of waging war against India (section 121-A of IPC).

They were also charged for the offences of raising funds and distributing it for terrorist acts (sections 17 and 40 of UAPA), being a member of proscribed terrorist organization (section 20 of UAPA) and other offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)