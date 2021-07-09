Netherlands re-imposes COVID-19 curbs due to infection surge
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:43 IST
The Netherlands on Friday re-imposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections, mostly among young adults.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from Saturday morning and remain in place until Aug. 14.
