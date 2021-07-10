Maha: Man dies in waterfall in Palghar
A 45-year-old tourist drowned in a waterfall in Jawhar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a fire brigade official said.
The deceased, identified as Adarsh Dharma Shankar, was part of a group of three families from Badlapur and Kamothe which had come to Nakendi waterfall for a picnic, he added.
The incident took place at 5pm, he said.
Incidentally, the Palghar district collector had recently issued a notification banning the gathering of people at such tourist spots, mainly water bodies, in view of the monsoon as well as the COVID-19 outbreak.
