Increasing population a 'hurdle in development', efforts needed to control it: UP CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the increasing population was a ''hurdle in development'' and that more efforts are needed to control it.

He was speaking during a function held at his official residence here on the occasion of World Population Day. Unveiling the Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030, Adityanath said, ''Across the world, from time to time, concerns have been expressed that increasing population can be a hurdle in development, and for the past four decades discussions on it are going on.'' ''The countries and states which have made efforts in this direction have seen positive results. However, more efforts are needed in this regard,'' he said, adding that the UP government was implementing this policy keeping in mind all sections of the society.

The unveiling of the policy comes days after a draft of the population control bill was put up on the state law commission website.

The draft says it is necessary to control and stabilize the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

