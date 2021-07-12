Left Menu

Body found at Old Faridabad Rail tracks; Delhi man who joined police probe allegedly kills self hours later

A man, who had been reported missing by his family, was found dead on the railway tracks of the Old Faridabad station after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:06 IST
Body found at Old Faridabad Rail tracks; Delhi man who joined police probe allegedly kills self hours later
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who had been reported missing by his family, was found dead on the railway tracks of the Old Faridabad station after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. According to Delhi Police, the man was identified as Yogesh Gupta who had been to the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station on Sunday night to join an inquiry in connection with a case lodged against him on February 26 this year.

The February 26 complaint filed by Neeraj Pahadia, a resident of Madangir, alleged that Gupta had been running a committee in which Pahadia had allegedly invested Rs 12.23 lakh. According to Pahadia, Gupta had shut the committee without informing him and had not returned that amount that he had invested in it. After Ambedkar Nagar Police station had called on alleged Yogesh Gupta of a committee, he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad station confirmed Delhi Police on July 11.

Both complainant and accused had agreed to settle the matter amicably and join an inquiry, police said. "Yesterday on July 11 the complainant (Neeraj) had joined the enquiry and alleged that Yogesh Gupta was called to the police station, it also mentioned that the alleged left the police station at around 8.00 PM," police said.

"At about 10.30 pm the son of Gupta visited the police station and informed that his father had not reached home and accordingly his missing report was registered," police said. Several efforts were made to trace the missing person, including photographs which were circulated over various groups and later it come to the notice from the G.R.P (Government Railway Police), Faridabad that the missing Gupta had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad Railway station.

The family members of the Gupta were informed, Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021