Left Menu

Dr Pandor conveys condolences to Dr Ben Ngubane’s kin

According to news reports, the former KwaZulu-Natal Premier died from COVID-19 complications on Monday morning at Melomed Richards Bay private hospital where he was receiving treatment. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:10 IST
Dr Pandor conveys condolences to Dr Ben Ngubane’s kin
“South Africa owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Ngubane for pioneering our science and technology,” Pandor said. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzngov)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Dr Ben Ngubane's family, friends and colleagues.

According to news reports, the former KwaZulu-Natal Premier died from COVID-19 complications on Monday morning at Melomed Richards Bay private hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Pandor said Ngubane played a pivotal role in the construction of South Africa's firm science and technology foundation as the first Minister of Arts, Culture, Science, and Technology in 1994, from which South Africa continues to reap benefits.

"When I became Minister of Science and Technology in 2009, I had the pleasure of benefitting from the solid foundation that Dr Ngubane and my other predecessors had put in place. It made it easy for us to focus on speeding up the implementation of the projects they had started.

"South Africa owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Ngubane for pioneering our science and technology," Pandor said.

Ngubane was also an ambassador to Japan. He has served on the boards of various children and community-based organisations.

He was also the Chairperson of the Land Bank and served on the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Ngubane joined the Board of Directors of Eskom as a Non-Executive Director in 2014 and was appointed as interim Chairman of the Board of the power utility in 2015.

The Minister said her thoughts and prayers are with the Ngubane family during their time of loss.

"May his soul rest in peace," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021