Rs 26 cr Ambergis seized in Maha brought from Karnataka: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Ambergis stock worth Rs 26 crore, recently seized by Maharashtra's Thane forest division, was brought from Karnataka and a special team would be sent to the neighboring state for further probe into the case, an official said on Tuesday. The Thane forest division seized 27 kg of Ambergis, or whale vomit, during raids over the last few days and arrested five people from Mumbai in this connection, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Thane) Gajendra Hire said.

Ambergis is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of sperm whales, an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.

The sale of Ambergis, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law.

During a probe into the case, it came to light that these people brought the stock from Karnataka, the official said.

A special team will be sent there for further probe into the matter, he said.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Rajendra Mistry, Diwakar Shetty, Dadabhau Ganwat, Kiritbhai Wadwane, and Saeed Singhatullah. They were nabbed from the Malad and Andheri areas of Mumbai.

Four of the accused are residents of Mumbai, while another one hails from Karnataka, the official said. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

