Left Menu

Man arrested for killing minor girl to take revenge from her father in southwest Delhi

He was stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:05 IST
Man arrested for killing minor girl to take revenge from her father in southwest Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi in order to take revenge from her father who slapped him for stalking her, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Praveen, a resident of jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana. He was stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, police said. She was allegedly attacked on Monday and suffered an injury near her eyebrow , following which she died after being admitted to Safdarjung hospital, they said.

A case had been registered at the South Campus police station and section 307 (attempt to murder) has been changed to 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following her death, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021