Law Minister Rijiju says Attorney General Venugopal symbolises Fit India movement

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said he had a very engaging interaction with Attorney General K K Venugopal, whom he described as the one who truly symbolises the Fit India movement.Venugopal 90 was re-appointed as the countrys top law officer for one more year with effect from July 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:35 IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said he had a ''very engaging interaction'' with Attorney General K K Venugopal, whom he described as the one who truly symbolises the 'Fit India' movement.

Venugopal (90) was re-appointed as the country's top law officer for one more year with effect from July 1. The attorney general (AG) usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end last year, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. This time, too, Venugopal has been reappointed for one year.

''Had very engaging interaction with Attorney General of India, Padma Vibhushan KK Venugopal Ji,'' Rijiju tweeted.

He recalled that Venugopal started his career in 1954 and is highly regarded as a constitutional expert of India.

''He is still very fit & truly symbolises Fit India Movement,'' the minister said.

Rijiju took over as the law minister earlier this month after a Cabinet rejig.

