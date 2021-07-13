Left Menu

Man arrested for killing minor girl to take revenge from her father in southwest Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi in order to take revenge from her father who had slapped him for stalking her, police said on Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Pradeep, alias Praveen, a resident of a jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:34 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi in order to take revenge from her father who had slapped him for stalking her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, alias Praveen, a resident of a jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana. He had been stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, the police said. On Monday, the South Campus police station received a call regarding the attack and recovered the weapon smeared in blood from the spot. The victim was admitted to Safdarjung hospital with a severe injury caused by the axe, the police said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the India Penal Code was registered on the statement of the victim's mother and an investigation was taken up, they said.

She suffered an injury near her eyebrow and died during treatment, the police added.

The victim's sister said she got to know about the attack from someone around 12 pm on Monday. ''I was at the shop when I received the information. My father runs an electric shop and we have a fruit shop also. She used to sit in the shop from 10 am to 2 pm every day. The accused used to harass my sister and also said that he will kill her before her birthday,'' she said.

