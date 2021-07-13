SC stays order on power distribution biz tender in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: Torrent Power

Torrent Power on Tuesday said the Supreme Court has stayed a Bombay High Court order that suspended tender process for power distribution business in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The company had emerged as the highest bidder in the tender for 51 per cent equity stake in a power distribution company for the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Advertisement

On March 4, 2021, the Bombay High Court suspended the tender process in a public interest litigation case until further orders in the matter, Torrent Power said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

''Supreme Court of India has, inter alia, granted stay of the operation of the aforesaid impugned interim order of Bombay Hight Court suspending tender process of the above referred bid and to list the matter for hearing before Supreme Court of India,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)