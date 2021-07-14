U.S. calls for prosecutions over anti-LGBT violence in country of Georgia
14-07-2021
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday called for calm in Georgia after the death of a cameraman who was beaten up during violence against LGBT activists last week and said those who attacked peaceful protesters and journalists should be arrested and prosecuted.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing Washington was following the situation in Georgia and was committed to seeing that those responsible are held accountable.
