U.S. calls for prosecutions over anti-LGBT violence in country of Georgia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday called for calm in Georgia after the death of a cameraman who was beaten up during violence against LGBT activists last week and said those who attacked peaceful protesters and journalists should be arrested and prosecuted.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing Washington was following the situation in Georgia and was committed to seeing that those responsible are held accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

